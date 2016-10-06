Yasay: Duterte trying to free PH from US “carrot and stick” policy

President Rodrigo Duterte is trying to liberate the Philippines from the “carrot and stick” policy of the United States, Foreign Affairs secretary Perfecto Yasay said in defense of the president’s push for an independent foreign policy.



Speaking during a forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, on September 15, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay Jr. emphasized that the Philippines still regards the US as a trusted ally but will not listen to lectures on human rights.

In his statement titled “America Has Failed Us,” Yasay said it has been an imperative for the Philippines to break away from its “shackling dependency” and end “our nation’s subservience to United States’ interests” as a way to “effectively address both internal and external security threats.”

He also lamented that the US “could not even give an assurance that it will promptly come to the Philippines’s defense under the country’s existing military treaty and agreements” as the country’s forces remain “grossly incapable” of confronting security threats.

“This has also compelled him to realign our foreign policy towards an independent track in pursuing the overriding national interest and in upholding and protecting our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the secretary stated.

But while Duterte seeks to pursue detente with China over the South China Sea territorial disputes, Yasay made clear that “we will never allow China or any other nation to bully us or deal with Philippine interests under another carrot and stick policy.”

Yasay’s statement can be read in full here.