Yasay: Duterte’s Hitler reference misquoted by media

ILOILO CITY — Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. expressed disappointment the media misquoted the reference made by President Rodrigo Duterte on Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust.

Department of Foreign Affairs Seretary, Perfecto Yasay speaks during a press. (MBPHOTO/CAMILLE ANTE/mb.com.ph)

“The reports alleging that the President compared himself or justified his actions in the war against illegal drugs is like the Nazi efforts in exterminating the Jews is not only completely unfounded, it is malicious, a big lie and has no basis,” Yasay told the Manila Bulletin.

Media reports quoted Duterte saying in a September 30 press conference in Davao City:

“Hitler massacred 3 million Jews. There are 3 million drug addicts. I’d be happy to slaughter them. At least, if Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have…”

Speaking at the sidelights of the alumni homecoming of the Central Philippine University (CPU) in Iloilo City on October 1, Yasay said Duterte’s statement was merely a response to a previous allegation.

Yasay added how Duterte expressed desire to rehabilitate 3 million addicts nationwide and eliminate the problem of illegal drugs that spawned other social problems.

Meanwhile, Yasay also urged the media to stop “twisting” the words of Duterte.

“If you continue to insinuate…you yourself is doing a great disservice to our country,” Yasay said.