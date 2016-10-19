Yasay: South China Sea issue should not hinder PH-China ties

BEIJING, China — The territorial dispute between the Philippines and China may not be fully resolved within a lifetime but this should not obstruct moves to revitalize bilateral ties between the two Asian nations, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. said on Wednesday.

Perfecto Yasay Jr. /Manila Bulletin file photo

Yasay expressed confidence about the strengthening of diplomatic and economic relations between the Philippines and China as President Rodrigo R. Duterte begins his four-day state visit here.

“I do not have any pretension or false hope that our disputes might take many years, perhaps not in our lifetime, to be fully resolved but this should not be an impediment or barrier in fostering our closer ties with each other,” Yasay said in a lunch hosted by the Chinese businessmen to the Philippine delegation at the Beijing Hotel here.

Yasay said the relationship between the two nations is “not limited” to the South China Sea dispute. He said the two nations have “other and much bigger aspects” of relationship.

“I know there are bumps in the past. These bumps have somehow dampened a little bit our faith, trust, and confidence with each other but I’m happy that the time has come when we are able to renew ties — that is strongly founded in history and culture — between the Philippines and China,” he added.