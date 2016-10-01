Yolanda housing projects in Capiz 90% complete

Iloilo City— Land and housing development in various relocation sites for victims of typhoon Yolanda in Capiz is now in full swing with one site in Roxas City posting a 90.55 accomplishment.

Data submitted by the National Housing Authority (NHA) to the Housing and Urban Development Council (HUDCC) revealed that as of September 9 this year, 881 of the 1,000 target housing units in San Jose Ville Site 2 in Roxas City have been completed at a total cost of P262.133 million.

Capiz Map( Map courtesy of Google maps)

Meanwhile, 740 of the 1,000 target units to be built in Jumaguicjic Ville in Roxas City are finished. The completed units cost P211. 588 million.

In San Jose Ville Site-3 in San Jose, Roxas City, 455 of the 718 proposed units were done. The completed homes cost Php117.792 million.

The three relocation sites posted a positive slippage or ahead-of-target completion date, according to the NHA report.

Housing projects are also being undertaken in Ivisan with proposed 672 units in two relocation sites; 535 units in Jamindan, 1,543 units in two sites in Panay, 572 units in Panitan, 988 in Pilar, 718 in Pontevedra and 866 in President Roxas.

All these projects are in their various phases of implementation as of September 9, according to NHA.