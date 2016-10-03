Yolanda summit in Cebu

Cebu City — The administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte will hold a summit in Cebu October 6 to 7 to review the overall government response to Typhoon “Yolanda,” which will be part of the basis in formulating the Philippine Development Plan.

The summit will be held a month before the third anniversary of “Yolanda” which left more than 6,000 dead, many of them in Tacloban City, and devastated northern Cebu on November 8, 2013.

Cebu Map(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. said the summit will be attended by government agencies, which were on the forefront of the search, rescue and relief operations.

These include the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, Department of National Defense, Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Customs.