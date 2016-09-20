You can now tweet a little bit longer!
Good news to Twitter users!
Twitter has finally changed what counts against its 140-character limit.
The app will no longer count media attachments like images, GIFs, videos, polls, and quoted tweets towards its character limit, Buzzfeed reported.
Say more about what’s happening! Rolling out now: photos, videos, GIFs, polls, and Quote Tweets no longer count toward your 140 characters. pic.twitter.com/I9pUC0NdZC
— Twitter (@twitter) September 19, 2016
Not only did Twitter exclude media extensions from the count of characters, according to the Verge, handles/usernames contained in replies will not count against the app’s long-standing limit.
Earlier in May, Twitter already announced its plan to lengthen tweets by excluding media from the character limit, and now it’s finally live for users.
The social media app also considered changing the limit to 10,000 characters but didn’t proceed with the plan because it contrasts Twitter’s identity as a place for brief updates, the Verge wrote.