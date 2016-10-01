Yuka Saso lead Philippines to World Junior Girls title

Yuka Saso is two wins away from a USGA title | spin.ph | mb.com.ph

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Yuka Saso led the Philippines to the World Junior Girls team title and also topped the individual standings Friday at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

The 15-year-old Saso teamed with Harmie Nicole Constantino and Sofia Angela Legaspi to give the Philippines a 2-over 578 total — with only the top two scores each day counting in the total — for a nine-stroke victory over defending champion South Korea.

“I feel happy and honored to win this trophy and this tournament,” Saso said. “Winning with this group is special because we have known each other since we were kids.”

Saso closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 2-under 286, six strokes ahead of second-place

Jennifer Chang of the United States. Chang shot a 70.

Constantino had a 75, and Legaspi a non-counting 80.

The United States was third at 15 over.