Zookal app helps students ace entrance and licensure exams

Entrance exams and licensure exams are needed in order to gauge whether a student has the knowledge to be admitted into college or be licensed in their chosen profession, and although a few students are excelling in passing these exams without breaking a sweat, most of us are still nervous as to what type of questions they will give us for the exams and are also afraid if we could even pass the entire test itself.

Zookal, a Singapore-based education company,launched in the Philippines its hugely successful app three weeks ago and saw over 30,000 downloads since launch.

The app allows Filipino smartphone users to instantly access and review 20,000 practice multiple-choice questionnaires handcrafted by over 500 of the best teachers in the country. This will help students in preparing for the entrance tests or licensure exams.

Available for free download via Google Play Store and iOS App Store (the app is also available for direct download at www.zookal.com.ph), the app’s content have been prepared in accordance with the Philippine education curriculum. It simulates the nature of multiple-choice entrance tests allowing students to conveniently swipe through questions and complete quizzes without the need for printing the questionnaires and is perfect for those reviewing for entrance tests and licensure examssuch as UPCAT, ACET, Civil Service Examination and the NSAT.

Scan this QR code to download the Zookal app for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zookal.zookalsg

Scan this QR code to download the Zookal app for the iOS

https://itunes.apple.com/cn/app/barangay-basketball/id1134918791?mt=8