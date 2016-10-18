Zurich, Istanbul score in World volley opener

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. – Volero Zurich vs Hisamitsu Springs Kobe

7:30 p.m. – Pomi Casalmaggiore vs Rexona Secs Rio

Using its height advantage to the hilt, Swiss powerhouse Volero Zurich dismantled Bangkok Glass, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, yesterday to kick off the 2016 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

VakifBank Istanbul joined Volero in the win column by beating Hismitsu Springs Kobe, 25-15, 25-15, 29-31, 25-18, as Chinese Zhu Ting showed why she was the Most Valuable Player in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ting exploded with 28 points built on 17 kills, nine blocks and two aces for VakifBank.

Helping her were Dutch Lonneke Sloetjes and Serbian Milena Rasic who scored 18 and 17 points, respectively.

The tournament, featuring eight clubs from various cities of the world, including a selection from the Philippines, will be played over five days with the teams divided into two groups. The top two teams after the preliminaries advance to the semifinals.

The Volero Zurich spikers, who finished third in the previous edition, started slow but eventually solved the peppery Southeast Asian players to score the hard-fought win.

Opposite spiker Olesia Rykhliuk steered Volero Zurich with 20 points highlighted by 16 kills, while Dobriana Rabadzhieva chipped in 17 hits in the Pool B game.

Volero Zurich had relative ease in winning the first two sets, but encountered rough sailing in the third frame when Bangkok Glass stepped up and returned effectively.

It was Dobriana who put the finishing touches on the win. Tied at 23-all, Dobriana scored on a quick spike and then blocked Bangkok Glass skipper Pleumjit Thinkaeow in the next play to close the match.

Volero Zurich Coach Zoran Terzic understandably was not satisfied with his team’s performance despite winning in straight sets.

“They didn’t play well as a team,” he said. “In this kind of competition, the first game is always difficult. My players weren’t relaxed in the court. Some players made good statistics, but it is not important if we don’t play as a team.”

Wilavan Apinyapong topscored for Bangkok Glass with 12 points, 10 coming from attacks, while American Ashley Frazier contributed 11 points.

Volero Zurich dominated in spikes (50-31) and blocks (10-6) with its height advantage, but struggled with 21 errors compared to Bangkok Glass’ only 11.